Hang ten at the Carolina Surf Film Fest this weekend

Carolina Surf Film Fest is happening at Waterman's Brewing Company on October 13 & 14, 2017. (Photo: CSFF)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Surfing and film collide this weekend in the Port City.

Carolina Surf Film Fest is happening Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14 at Watermans Brewing Company in Wilmington (1610 Pavilion Place).

The films shown at the festival are both amateur and professional surf films from around the globe. In the spirit of giving back, the festival benefits Surfer’s Healing, a nonprofit that seeks to bring surfing into the lives of kids with special needs, specifically those with autism. CSFF also raises awareness for Surfrider Foundation and Charleston Waterkeeper.

Tickets are $5 for kids,

The first night of the film fest will be held inside the brewery’s private banquet room and limited to the first 110 Trident Passes sold.

Saturday’s festivities will include family friendly events, local vendors, surfboard shapers, a raffle, and food and beverages from Watermans Brewing Company. The day kicks off with live music and the films start around 4 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets online.

To learn more about Carolina Surf Film Fest, follow them on Facebook or visit their website.

For more information on Watermans Brewing Company, visit their Facebook page or website.