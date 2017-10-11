Lazy Pirate Restaurant teams up with non profit to raise funds for Puerto Rico storm victims

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Wednesdays mean giving back for the folks down at the Lazy Pirate and tonight’s event supporting the people in Puerto Rico did not disappoint.

The Lazy Pirate down on Carolina Beach worked alongside Wilmington Response to hold the fundraising event. One hundred percent of profits as well as proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will fund supplies and the shipping of aid items to the people in western Puerto Rico.

The bar and restaurant has several employees who have family on the island now dealing with the after effects of hurricane Maria.

“Honestly it’s overwhelming you see this much of the community come together and you know I’ve done this before and never have I seen this many people pull together. We’ve got a lot of people from Puerto Rico that work here, a lot of people that have volunteered their times and their talents,” says Nick Hiteshew with Wilmington Response. “We’ve got an artist that volunteered.”

Each Wednesday, the bar and restaurant hosts a 501 (c) 3 non profit to help benefit.