Little River man arrested in Brunswick Co. on multiple charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a South Carolina man on multiple charges, and have recovered thousands of dollars in cash and property stemming from crimes committed in Horry County.

40-year-old James Douglas Valenti, Jr., of Friendfield Terrace in Little River, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, felony receiving stolen goods/property, safecracking, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Valenti also has a fugitive warrant for charges of criminal trespassing, DUI (3rdoffense) and theft by deception/false impression out of Pennsylvania.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred on October 6 at a home on S. Windward Dr. in Supply where Valenti had been living.



During a search of the home, approximately $200,000 in jewelry and electronics, $1200 in fishing equipment, and nearly $35,000 in cash was recovered from incidents that occurred Horry County. Additional charges are expected in both Brunswick County and Horry County.

This arrest was a joint effort between the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department.

Valenti was arrested on October 10 and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $95,000 bond.