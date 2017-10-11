Yummy food, sweet wine, and good tunes at NC Grape Festival

DUBLIN, NC (WWAY) — Are you already thinking about the weekend?

The North Carolina Grape Festival is happening at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin Saturday.

You can enjoy good food, music, and sweet muscadine wine under the warm sunshine.

More than 10 food trucks and nearly 100 craft vendors will line the vineyard for a fun family day.

There will be a breakfast fundraiser for the Dublin boy scouts.

Juice and wine grapes have been already picked for the season but there are still some remaining on the vine for you to pick.

Owner Ron Taylor says his favorite part of the event is the grape stomp.

“Whoever get the most grapes out and gets a prize and we pay out cash prizes for the grape stomp,” Taylor said. “So you have folks lined up wanting to stomp grapes and it’s always a lot of fun. We have different classes for the young and teens and for the older folks. I even get in there every once in a while and stomp some grapes.”

The festival last year was pre-empted by Hurricane Matthew.

The event is going on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.