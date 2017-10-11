Oak Island native Jenelle Evans threatens to leave ‘Teen Mom 2’

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Is a local reality star ready to leave her hit MTV show?

Jenelle Evans of Oak Island is making waves that she may be leaving the MTV reality show “Teen Mom 2”.

Evans has had many run-ins with the law and according to E! Entertainment News her decision is based on a potential new one.

She got into a fight with her now-husband David Eason over wedding photos. It ended with Eason threatening to call police on the camera crew.

Later, Evans took to Instagram saying: “I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show.”

MTV has not commented.

  • Alcieah

    yeah, cause she’s invested wisely ;) lmao

