Realtors association hosts local city and town candidates to talk politics over pork

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The 2017 election races are crowded for nearly every city or town council in New Hanover County as was the room Wednesday evening for the Cape Fear Realtors “Pork N Politics” meet and greet with candidates.

The event normally brings in more than two hundred people to meet and greet candidates competing for votes in several local elections around New Hanover County.

Cape Fear Realtor hosts the event. It brings together those candidates with the movers and shakers in the county’s business and real estate community.

No doubt a big issue that will win many people’s vote at least in this room will be smart development for a growing county.

“Wilmington is growing and we need to be prepared for the growth, and this election is going to determine just what we do,” says Governmental Affairs Committee chair Stephen Hobbs with CFR. “I think this election has a good selection of candidates I hope folks get out and vote in November and elect who they think is a good candidate.”

The CFR also operates a Realtor Political Action Committee (PAC) that has announced support and contributions to candidates in each local race in New Hanover County.