VIDEO: Sam’s Pit Stop robbed, deputies search for suspect

This is video of the suspect breaking through the window and hopping behind the cash register. (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man shattered the front glass to break into a convenience store in Bolton.

The sheriff’s office has released surveillance video of the crime.

It happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. at the Sam’s Pit Stop on the Green Swamp Highway.

This is video of the suspect breaking through the window and hopping behind the cash register.

According to the incident report, the suspect stole cigars, and oil and gas treatment.

If you know anything, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.