Top leader at North Carolina Education Lottery retiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Education Lottery’s top leader is retiring early next spring after joining the agency even before it started selling tickets more than a decade ago.

The lottery announced Wednesday that Alice Garland will step down as executive director at the end of March.

She became the lottery’s second executive director in 2010.

During her tenure annual ticket sales increased by $1 billion and the share earmarked for public education grew to over $600 million. Garland was the lottery’s fifth employee when hired in late 2005.

Garland’s career included previous stints with several state agencies, ElectriCities and the office of U.S. Sen. John Edwards.

Lottery commission Chairman Courtney Crowder praised Garland’s service and says the commission wants her successor in place before she retires March 31.

