Wilmington man sentenced to 11 years for heroin trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next several years behind bars for heroin trafficking.

39-year-old Tacarlos Antigo Miller was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Miller was found guilty after trial by jury in June 2016, of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute

heroin and two counts of distribution of heroin.

During the investigation, law enforcement used confidential informants to make controlled purchases from Miller. Based on these controlled purchases and information regarding heroin trafficking by Miller from 2013, until his arrest in May 2015, Miller is accountable for at least 100 grams of heroin. He also possessed a firearm in connection with his drug trafficking activities.