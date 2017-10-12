AARP apposes proposed Duke Energy rate hike

Duke Energy truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Your Duke Energy bill could go up if Duke Energy gets approval for a rate increase.

Tonight the North Carolina Utilities Commission is holding a public hearing about the proposed increase.

The nearly 17-percent rate hike would increase bills by nearly $18.

Some of that would cover costs to build or upgrade plants and the rest would go toward handling and removing coal ash.

One AARP member said people should not have to pay for the company’s mistake and wants them to be held accountable.

“Duke Energy’s insurance denied their claim for the clean up simply because it was their routine practice. It was not something that happened and was a mistake, so we want Duke Energy to be accountable and do what’s right for our people, our community people cannot afford this rate hike,” AARP member and volunteer Connette Bradley said.

She also said if the Utilities Commission approves a rate hike it should be at a lower rate.