CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved a school bus early Thursday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers said that around 8 a.m., two people at the Citgo gas station near Parkwood Avenue at The Plaza got into an argument before getting in their cars and shooting at each other.

One of the rounds struck a window on a passing school bus.

Police said the school bus, which was heading to Charlotte Lab School — a charter school — was not the target of the shooting.

