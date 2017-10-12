CAPE FEAR HISTORY & MYSTERIES: Birth of Blackbeard

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Blackbeard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you know anything about the history of the Cape Fear region, you likely know about the role pirates played in that history.

But the truth sometimes isn’t what you see in the movies.

In this week’s edition of Cape Fear History & Mysteries, a local storyteller separates some of the fact from fiction, including the legend of the most infamous pirate of all: Blackbeard.

Check out the video above to learn more.

Then visit WWAYTV3.com/history-mysteries each Thursday for another installment of “Cape Fear History & Mysteries.”

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Some say the ghost of a one-time Wilmington resident who was the famed killer "Jack the Ripper" still haunts the Cotton Exchange downtown. (Photo: Brandon Ewers/WWAY)
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
CAPE FEAR HISTORY & MYSTERIES: Does ‘Jack the Ripper’ haunt Wilmington’s Cotton Exchange?
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Feast of the Pirates held for first time in Belville
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
New pirate-themed brewery coming to 4th Street Firehouse
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments