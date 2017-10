NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA crews responded to a leak on a water main in New Hanover County Thursday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., they said there is a traffic advisory for the corner of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. They advise drivers to use caution.

CFPUA crews were making repairs to restore water service as soon as possible.

A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice, involving about 100 customers. Notification will be hand delivered by CFPUA staff.