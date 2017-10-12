Echo Farms closes Sunday after more than 40 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Golfers in Wilmington are enjoying their last few days playing at the popular Wilmington course Echo Farms.

The course has been open since 1974 and has been considered a hidden gem to Wilmington golfers ever since.

After more than a year of uncertainty, the course is officially closing this weekend to make way for new apartments, condos and single family homes.

A few golfers hit the links today while missing yard markers, flags and broken carts show the end is near. Long-time golfers say the course was like a home away from home and it will be missed.

“It is an interesting course that gives you challenges and a lot of memories of a lot of puts that you made, puts that you haven’t made, all of the wildlife that you see on the course, I’m going to miss that.” Echo Farms Golf Course employee Bob Mereness said.

Golfers still have a few more days to enjoy the course. Echo Farms will officially close when the final golfer steps off the greens on Sunday.