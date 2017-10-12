Eddings family promotes forgiveness at Coastal Horizons annual luncheon

Hadley and Gentry Eddings speaking at Coastal Horizons annual luncheon on October 12, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The power to forgive after an unimaginable loss. A Charlotte couple who lost both their toddler and newborn after an impaired driver crashed into them delivered a powerful message today.

“Our strength come from the Lord. Just depending on him, trusting in him. That’s been the biggest source of our strength,” Gentry and Hadley Edding said.

The Eddings lost their two-year-old son, Dobbs, and their newborn, Reed, in 2015. Matthew Deans slammed into them while driving under the influence. The couple spoke at the Coastal Horizon Center’s annual luncheon and shared how someone’s addiction changed their family forever.

“I think when we understand the stories of addiction and recovery and then some of the consequences of untreated addiction, I think it personalizes this for us,” Kenny House, Coast Horizons Clinical Director, said.

The focus this year is “Finding Humanity Behind The Headlines.” District attorney, Ben David, believes the couple’s story of forgiveness for the man who caused the crash is one story people need to hear.

“We tried to dip below the headlines today and show people what real grace and mercy can look like. We all talk about choices and consequences. There’s also justice and mercy. A little bit of both is here today,” David says.

The Eddings credit their faith with getting them to where they are today.

“The scripture says the joy of the Lord is our strength. We rejoice because we know that he loves us and that he’s caring for us even as we walk through hard situations. And so, our faith gives us lots of courage to press forward and know that we’re in good hands,” the Eddings said.

The Eddings say they are thankful for everything done for them. The couple has three month old twins named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed. In honor of their two children who died.