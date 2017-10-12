Experience the ‘Golden Age of Aviation’ in Oak Island this weekend

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the next few days, you can get the chance to ride on a plane that flew nearly 90 years ago.

The Ford Tri-Motor aircraft is one of the first commercial airliners every built.

Local chapter 939 of the Experimental Aircraft Association brought the plane to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport for people to check out and even ride.

EAA says the entire weekend will be filled with activities, including a pancake breakfast Saturday morning and concerts featured music from the 1920’s-30’s by the Brunswick Big Band

This is the second time EAA 939 has brought a Ford Tri-Motor to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport. When not being showcased around the country, the historic aircraft stays at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Public tours will be available October 12-15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Booking a flight will cost $75 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under.

