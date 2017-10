NEW HANOVER COUNTY, (WWAY) – A former federal firefighter will spend at least three years in prison for child pornography charges.

50- year-old Jeffery Affolder pleaded guilty to 12 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was sentenced in New Hanover County superior court 3 to 13 years in prison.

He will also have to register as a sex offender after his release.

Affolder was a firefighter at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point at the time of his arrest.