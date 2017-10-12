North and South Brunswick collide in Game of the Week

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — It’s going to be a battle in Boiling Spring Lakes between the South Brunswick Cougars and the North Brunswick Scorpions for our 5th Quarter Game of the Week.

As we have said before, throw away records when it comes to rivalries, these are two teams who will compete hard Friday night to get the bragging rights of the county. The Scorpions, lead by first year Head Coach Darren Willis, are in search of their first conference win.

On the other side of the field, the Cougars have back to back Mideastern wins and Coach Rocky Lewis knows it won’t be easy to get a third.

“North will come out and give us everything they’ve got,” Lewis said. “They expect to win and we expect to win. Anything short of that will probably not happen. I think it will be a good game on both sides”

“The South Brunswick game has been a rivalry game for as long as I’ve been here,” Willis said. “I’ve been here 12 years and we’ve played them every year. Our students know a lot of their students and their players. Of course, they know one of their coaches too and so do we. It’s a big game and we’re looking forward to it.”

Of course Coach Willis is talking about friend of the program and former Scorpion Head Coach Larry Brock who now coaches the offensive line at South. This game has a little bit of everything and it all goes down Friday night at 7 p.m. You can see the highlights from the game Friday night on the 5th Quarter.