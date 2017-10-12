Nurse: Flu shots can protect you and others

Flu vaccines (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It is that time of the year again time to get a flu shot. Flu season started last week in the Carolinas.

The New Hanover County Health Department held a flu vaccine clinic earlier today at Wrightsville Beach Park.

They do this every year to provide flu shots.

One of the nurses who gave people their vaccinations said it is not only important to get a flu shot for yourself, but for others.

“It’s important to protect yourself, so you won’t become ill and also to protect others you know. Especially those who have a compromised immune system like the elderly and infants. ” Nurse Panze Mcneill said.

Those who worked the clinic said they had a steady flow of people who came out to get a flu shot.

Last year they had close to 80 people.