Carolina Panthers play tonight, next week on WWAY CBS

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Carolina Panthers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Panthers are on top of the NFC South, and for the next couple of weeks, they are on WWAY CBS.

Week 6 of the NFL season starts tonight in Charlotte, as the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 4-1 and lead their division.

Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. with “NFL Thursday Night Kickoff” right after WWAY NEWS at 7 p.m. Kickoff for Panthers-Eagles is at 8:25 p.m. Then stick around for WWAY NEWS after the game.

When the Panthers play again, it will also be on WWAY. The NFL announced yesterday the telecast of Carolina’s week 7 game in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 22, is moving from Fox to CBS. Coverage that day starts with “The NFL Today” at noon. The Panthers and Bears will kickoff at 1 p.m. from Soldier Field.

The move should be of particular interest to Panthers fans in the Wilmington area who subscribe to DIRECTV. They have not been able to watch the Panthers for a few weeks due to a retransmission dispute between the satellite provider and the local Fox affiliate.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

NFL Anthem protests
2 days ago
2 Comments for this article
NFL Commissioner sends letter to teams, wants players to stand during anthem
Read More»
Cam Newton Call Out
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Second grader calls Cam Newton out on Twitter
Read More»
President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: ABC News)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump says US should change tax law to punish NFL
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments