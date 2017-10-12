Carolina Panthers play tonight, next week on WWAY CBS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Panthers are on top of the NFC South, and for the next couple of weeks, they are on WWAY CBS.

Week 6 of the NFL season starts tonight in Charlotte, as the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 4-1 and lead their division.

Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. with “NFL Thursday Night Kickoff” right after WWAY NEWS at 7 p.m. Kickoff for Panthers-Eagles is at 8:25 p.m. Then stick around for WWAY NEWS after the game.

When the Panthers play again, it will also be on WWAY. The NFL announced yesterday the telecast of Carolina’s week 7 game in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 22, is moving from Fox to CBS. Coverage that day starts with “The NFL Today” at noon. The Panthers and Bears will kickoff at 1 p.m. from Soldier Field.

The move should be of particular interest to Panthers fans in the Wilmington area who subscribe to DIRECTV. They have not been able to watch the Panthers for a few weeks due to a retransmission dispute between the satellite provider and the local Fox affiliate.