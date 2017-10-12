Pipe falls on truck driver working on Greenfield Lake culvert project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Labor is looking into a construction site accident, after a man was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday.

It happened while crews were working on the Greenfield Lake culvert replacement project at Burnett Boulevard and Front Streets in Wilmington.

Spokesperson Jason Tyson says employees with Mountain Creek Contractors were loading four 50ft long plastic pipes onto a flatbed truck using a track hoe. They had loaded three of them, but while loading the fourth pipe onto the truck, it rolled off and struck the driver.

Emergency crews took the driver to the hospital. Tyson says the man has a broken leg, broken pelvis, and a compression fracture on his back.

The driver is an employee of Skeets Auto Body Repair out of Conover, whose drivers participate in construction projects.

Tyson says inspectors with the NC Department of Labor are looking into the incident to see if either company erred in their practices.