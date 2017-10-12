Take Back the Night rally in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 28th annual Take Back the Night March and Rally takes place tonight at Riverfront Park.

Put on by the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, the event works to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence, while empowering survivors of domestic violence.

This year’s theme is Do Small Things With Great Love. The program will feature examples of how community members are doing seemingly small work to create change in the domestic violence movement.

The march through the streets of downtown Wilmington will begin at 6:30 p.m. After that, the crowd will gather back at the Alton Lennon Federal Building for the rally.

October is domestic violence awareness month.