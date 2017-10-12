What Did We Miss? Cop shoots at actor who was playing a robber

"Put down the gun!" "We're doing a movie!" "... Excuse me?"

It’s time to join local comedian, Wills Maxwell, for a look at the weirder news stories that did not get covered by WWAY. This week’s stories include:

– Ken Ayers, Jr. is the new “Lionfish King” after killing 1250 lionfish in a 4 month challenge.
– Officers mistook a film set for an actual robbery and fired at an actor.
– A high school was evacuated due to a strange smell that turned out to be a pumpkin spice air freshener.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina. Watch every previous edition here.

