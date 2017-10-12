William & Mary outlasts Seahawks for 2-1 CAA victory

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Senior forward Sami Grasso scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute as William & Mary edged UNCW, 2-1, in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer contest at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

The win lifted the Tribe’s record to 6-8-2 overall and 2-3-2 in the CAA while UNCW dropped to 5-9-2 overall with a 1-4-1 mark in league play.

Grasson, who scored her third goal of the season, reclaimed a one-goal lead for the Tribe with 16:14 remaining when she knocked in a rebound of a shot by freshman midfielder Erin Dailey.

William & Mary took a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when senior midfielder Rachel Moore headed in a corner kick from senior defender Elysse Branton for her second goal of the year.

But, the Seahawks answered in the 67th minute when redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes flicked in a shot off a feed from redshirt freshman defender Lauren Ellis to score her second goal of the season.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Grace Smith made three saves in the win for the Tribe, which was outshot by a 12-8 margin.

Freshman Sydney Schneider recorded a pair of saves in the loss for UNCW, which has lost three straight games.

Game Notes:

William & Mary leads the all-time series by a 24-2-1 margin and earned its first win over the Seahawks since the 2015 CAA quarterfinals.

Most of the second half was played in heavy rain.

The Seahawks matched a season high by attempting 10 corner kicks.

Bootes scored for the first time since Sept. 9 against Appalachian State.

Ellis notched her first career point with her assist on Bootes’ goal. She is the 13th different UNCW player to record a point this season.

Up Next: The Seahawks play their final road contest of the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 15, with a 1 p.m. visit to Towson.