87-foot patrol boat could be relocated to Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard

An 87-foot Coast Guard patrol boat in the waters in Wrightsville Beach on October 13, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard station at Wrightsville Beach might eventually be home to a much bigger boat. The Coast Guard is looking into relocating an 87-foot patrol boat and it might end up here.

For years, the Coast Guard station in Wrightsville Beach acts as not just a point of safety and security, but a major resource for the community.

“We have a lot of boating activities here. A lot of swimming activities here and any resources they can provide to help people in need is a valuable thing,” Tim Owens, town manager, said.

According to Kip Wadlow, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard did an assessment of operational needs. They decided to look potentially moving on of their large patrol boats from Virginia, down to Wrightsville Beach. Wadlow says specific factors, like location, play into their decision.

“We do have patrol boats that make port calls. So, two or three day stops when they’re out on their patrols in Wrightsville Beach already. So there is an existing facility there for them to moor up to,” Wadlow said.

There are other locations they are looking at right now and nothing is set in stone at this time.

“Our key goal is to keep the American taxpayers informed of our decision making process and give them a chance to make their voices heard,” Wadlow said.

The Coast Guard did an environmental assessment and the Town of Wrightsville Beach has a copy online.