Bladen Sheriff: Meth lab uncovered near Dublin

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Five people face drug charges after a joint operation uncovered a methamphetamine lab in Dublin, investigators say.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, White Lake Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol dismantled the methamphetamine lab late Thursday night, according to a news release from Sheriff James McVicker.

The lab was at 1105 Bethel Church Road .

McVicker says officers received an anonymous tip which lead to the investigation.

“Sgt. Richard Allen with the Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Mike Salmon, with White Lake Police Department have received advanced training in clandestine labs and this is the second lab they have located in the county in the last month.

These labs can be very dangerous and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has a team specially trained to break down and clean up these sites,” said McVicker. “They can be dangerous for those “cooking the meth, dangerous to the community and dangerous to officers. We always treat them as a toxic environment.”

Investigators arrested Andy Holder Walters, 46, of Tar Heel, Franklin Neal Taylor, 40 of Elizabethtown, James Crawford Johnson, 41, of Elizabethtown, Monica Reaves Britt, 31, of Tar Heel, and Sandie Shaw Britt, 34, of Whiteville.

Each are charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine. They are in jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Additional charges are expected.

“We are aware of other labs in the county and are actively working to shut them down,” McVicker said. “Investigations such as this take some time to come to a point where we can make arrests but we are zeroing in on several possible labs hope to shut them down very soon.”