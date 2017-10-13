Developments for downtown Wilmington growing despite vacant buildings

Vacant building downtown, Wilmington (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Store front businesses are not hard to find in downtown Wilmington, but there are five large vacant buildings that are also easy to spot.

“Downtown really is a mix used center so we have a wide variety of activities and people,” Wilmington Downtown Incorporated President Ed Wolverton said.

Downtown Wilmington is full of businesses and is constantly seeing changes. But there are currently five large vacant buildings that people hope to see filled soon.

One downtown business owner said she only wants to see the city thrive.

“I think there’s a lot of possibility there and it’s all like a story of historic downtown, but I don’t think they’re an eye sore. I just want them to be used and I want them to kind of have a new purpose,” store owner Jess Reedy said.

Wolverton said there is a lot in the works for the future of the town.

“$385-million worth of projects that have been completed announced or underway since 2013. So downtown is growing exponentially we are excited about what the future holds for our community,” Wolverton said.

Store front space on Front Street is hard to come by, so why are these buildings vacant? Wolverton said it could be because of aesthetics and the cost to repair the older structures.

“We have vacant buildings in town especially some that are coupled with some very obvious aesthetics and building deficiencies. Those are a biting influence on the area,” Wolverton said.

There are plans in the works for some of the empty buildings and empty lots.

Developer Gene Merritt plans to put a two story building at Second and Market.

“We’re going to grow. I think people want to live here, they want to visit here, they want to retire here, and we are a place people want to be,” Merritt said.

There will be an event hosted by WDI on downtown growth Thursday. Investors like Merritt will discuss development trends and future projects.