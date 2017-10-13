Fire departments team up for annual Fire Expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of year again. October 8 – 14 is Fire Prevention Week.

The theme for this year is “Every second counts, plan 2 ways out!”

Friday afternoon the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover Fire Rescue teamed up for the annual Fire Expo at Independence Mall.

The event featured activities for kids, a child passenger safety seat check and fire safety information.

“One of the most important things that all families need to know is that you need to have a home escape plan,” Wilmington Fire Department Community Risk Coordinator Wendy Giannini said. “You need to plan and practice. We do it in school every month and should be doing it at home too. Know two ways out of every room. Make one safe meeting place out front so that if there’s a fire and your family has to scatter out different exits, you come together at the one safe meeting place in the front of your home.”

“Throughout this week, which is Fire Prevention Week, we’ve delivered meals to senior citizens, testing their smoke alarms,” Giannini said. “We’ve had hundreds of kids through the stations for displays and tours. We’re out and about all week long and really we’re out and about all year long.”

