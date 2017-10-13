Gas leak on South College forces evacuations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A gas leak has triggered evacuations near UNCW.

It’s happening in the 600 block of South College Rd. Fire crews are currently on the scene.

Firefighters say a backhoe hit a gas line. They have evacuated the BP gas station, the backside of The Glen apartments, and the GLOW Academy. They were all taken to a nearby church.

Fire crews are waiting for the gas crews to come and shut down the gas line.

University Drive is closed to traffic.

We’ll have more details as they become available.