Officials looking for missing Brunswick Co. teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding a missing Leland teenager.

According to a post on Facebook, Sarah Bibaud is a 17-year-old white girl. She is described as 5’3″ and around 100 lbs. She has black/brown/blue hair and brown eyes.

Bibaud was last seen walking down Black Chestnut Dr. in Leland Thursday morning around 10 a.m. wearing grey yoga pants with blue shorts over them, a burgundy hoodie and brown shoes.

If you have any information, contact Det. Myleod at (910) 508-7626 or call 911.