Pender County crews taking photos of homes for tax revaluation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you see people in vans taking photos of your property for the next three months, it could be crews taking images for Pender County.

Fieldwork to update images and tax data on all parcels in Pender County will begin on Monday, October 16.

The Pender County Tax Office has contracted Tyler Technologies of Ohio to get high-resolution images from the street.

The county says crews will take the photos from customized vans that will be marked as part of the Pender County Imaging Project. The imaging crews will be working throughout the county for approximately twelve weeks.

Pender County says it’s important to note:

All personnel assigned to this project have been issued photo ID bangles that must be visible at all times.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Department has been notified of van descriptions, locations, and crew information.

All photographs will be taken from the public right of ways, however, when this is impractical; every effort will be made to be unobtrusive. Crew members have been authorized to access driveways or private lanes when necessary.

For more information, you can call the Office of the Tax Assessor at (910) 259-1221.