Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival returns this weekend

The Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival was delayed in 2016 due to Hurricane Matthew. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival is back for its 24th year in New Hanover County.

On Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, bring your lawn chairs and family, leave your hectic world behind and exercise your “license to chill” for two music-filled days. This year, the festival is boasting two stages with 14 bands. and 5 headliners. For the lineup, click here.

The festival is at the Fort Fisher Military Recreational Area in Kure Beach. Shop for crafts, listen to music, and enjoy a fine wine tasting. Events for children include magicians, face painting, educational exhibits, inflatables and much more.

A 2-day advance ticket is $50.

One ticket for Saturday is $60 and one ticket for Sunday is $35. Tickets will be available at the front gate if they’re not sold out.

For more information, click here or check out the event’s Facebook page.