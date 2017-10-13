‘Rock for a Cure’ at The Reel Cafe

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Enjoy music, raffles and more while raising awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer tonight in downtown Wilmington.

UNCW’s Communication Studies Society is putting on their 11th annual “Rock for a Cure” event at The Reel Cafe.

100% of the proceeds will go to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Pink Ribbon

Project, which helps women get screened and treated for breast cancer.

“Breast cancer affects one in eight women in their lifetime, and this event gives us the opportunity to do more than just think pink,” says Christie Ludwig, student co-coordinator. “Anyone can join the fight… Our community is stronger when we work together to support each other.”

There will be a raffle and silent auction at the event. According to a press release, prizes include a one night stay at the Best Western Plus Coastline Inn, an autographed cookbook from celebrity chef Rachael Ray, an autographed photo from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk, an autographed CD by One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton, FREAKERS, and a gift certificate from The Little Dipper.

In 10 years, the event has raised more than $46,000, and this year’s goal is to surpass $50,000.

The Schoolboys, UNCW’s unofficial faculty rock band, will take the stage. They are educators by day and rockers by night. They play a variety of classic and modern rock songs and have headlined the show

since its inception in 2007.

There is a $5 donation at the door.

For more information, visit the event website or Facebook page.