UNCW rocks out for a cure for the 11th year

Rock for a Cure Event (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Communication Studies Society put on their 11th annual Rock for a Cure event tonight.

This year they are trying to hit a new record!

Rock for a Cure is a breast cancer benefit that helps the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Project.

There was a raffle, silent auction and entertainment by the university’s own band made up of a few communication studies professors.

One of the coordinators said helping with this event is special.

“I wanted to get involved with the breast cancer cause and the communication society does so much for the community and this is great way that we can give back locally. So this cause is really something special to me because I have personal ties to it as well as just being apart of the com department has made me want to give back,” co-coordinator Christie Ludwig said.

Last year the event raised more than $66,000 and they hope to raise even more this year.