UPDATE: Rocky Point man accused of assaulting woman behind bars

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — UPDATE: The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Lechuga turned himself in on these charges last week in New Hanover County. The assigned detective was not contacted regarding the arrest.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of terrorizing a woman in her home.

Investigators have warrants for Miguel Romera Lechuga, 41.

On October 2, Lechuga broke into a home in the 400 block of Interstate Loop Road in Rocky Point with the intent to terrorize and hurt the woman inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Lechuga grabbed the woman around the neck and threw her to the floor. Lechuga allegedly threatened the woman during the assault.

If you know where he is, call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212 or your local law enforcement.