WWAY 5th Quarter Oct. 13, 2017

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Big time matchups, big time story lines and big time highlights all on the place for high school football, the 5th Quarter.

Here’s our Week 9 scoreboard:

Dixon 19 – Pender 36
East Carteret 24 – Trask 53
Laney 14 – Topsail 10
Ashley 14 – Hoggard 34
West Brunswick 21 – New Hanover 52
North Brunswick 24 – South Brunswick 17
East Bladen 34 – ST. Pauls 28
West Columbus 28 – West Bladen 49
East Columbus 6 – South Robeson 44
Red Springs 20 – Whiteville 36
Fairmont 34 – South Columbus 41

