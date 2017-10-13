WWAY 5th Quarter Oct. 13, 2017

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Big time matchups, big time story lines and big time highlights all on the place for high school football, the 5th Quarter.

Here’s our Week 9 scoreboard:

Dixon 19 – Pender 36

East Carteret 24 – Trask 53

Laney 14 – Topsail 10

Ashley 14 – Hoggard 34

West Brunswick 21 – New Hanover 52

North Brunswick 24 – South Brunswick 17

East Bladen 34 – ST. Pauls 28

West Columbus 28 – West Bladen 49

East Columbus 6 – South Robeson 44

Red Springs 20 – Whiteville 36

Fairmont 34 – South Columbus 41

Don’t forget to follow @WWAYSports on Twitter to VOTE for player of the week!

