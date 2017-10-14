2017 NC State Weightlifting Championships held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 75 male and 75 female weightlifters from all around North Carolina converged on the Coastline Convention Center in Wilmington this weekend for the 2017 NC State Weightlifting Championships.

The two events in an Olympic weightlifting competition like this are the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Medals were given out by age and weight class based on the combined weight of a lifter’s best performance in each event.

The weightlifting community is growing in Wilmington and organizers were very excited to bring the state championship to the Port City.

“We’re definitely growing. I opened my gym about a year and a half ago and we’ve grown by over 500 percent in that time, so it’s definitely growing,” said Walt Neubauer, the head coach of the Wilmington Weightlifting Club.

The championship could take on a touring format in the future, with the site rotating between Wilmington, Charlotte, and Raleigh.