24th annual Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues, and Jazz Festival held in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sweet tunes and savory smells were in the air in Kure Beach this weekend during the 24th annual Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues, and Jazz Festival.

The Pleasure Island Chamber Of Commerce was expecting around six to seven thousand people to attend the two day event at Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.

Fourteen bands hit the blues and jazz stages over the weekend and there were plenty of arts and crafts and food vendors.

“Everyone looks for an excuse to come down to our beach and, of course, when you put good music like blues and jazz in with it and the fact that it’s down here at the beach, it just kinda gives people two reasons to come on down,” said Mike Worley, the Pleasure Island Chamber Of Commerce’s chair emeritus.

The weather held up for the festival this year after Hurricane Matthew forced the event to be moved to a different date in 2016.