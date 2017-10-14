Community holds event to help stop violence and crime

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Putting a stop to violence is a major concern for one community.

Bringing communities together is a positive but even though the event was full of fun activities, it was focused on a common issue many neighborhoods face.

“We have a concern about violence and crime and I always tell people we can’t do everything, but we need to do something,” On-Time Ministries Incorporated Chairman Charles Chuck Davis Jr. said.

East Wilmington Community Day has grown into much more than a gathering for those who live in the area. It was a way to send a message.

“Crime and violence hurt people individually. In the long run it hurts us all collectively as a society,” Davis said.

On-Time Ministries Incorporated planned the event and said this is a great way to talk to others who have similar concerns.

“You just want our communities to be safe because that’s the only way. Life is a circle and in order to keep going and to keep flowing there has to be a continuation. And if people are dying and being destroyed that circle is being stopped,” On-Time Ministries Incorporated Board Member LaTanya Brown said.

Law enforcement and guest speakers joined in on the fun. Community members said it is important to have a good relationship with officers.

“It makes a big difference if they know us, and they know they can trust us, and they see the same officers and the same faces in the community. That makes a big difference,” Wilmington Police Lt. Amy Dover said.

At the end of the day, On-Time Ministries Chairman said everyone needs to come together.

“Community to me is everybody. Black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, whatever their ethnicity and we as community have got to learn how to work together for the betterment of everybody,” Davis said.