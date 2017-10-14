Hundreds of dogs compete for best in show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City was taken over by hundreds of dogs competing for best in show this weekend.

More than five-hundred dogs entered the annual American Kennel Club’s all-breed dog show. It is being hosted by the Hanover Kennel Club.

The show is being held at Legion Stadium on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dog owners from all over were excited to show off their pooch in front of the judges.

One dog owner said she is extremely proud of her pets when they win. It means a lot to see all of their hard work pay off.

“Oh my gosh, it’s like yay! Yeah, cause you get points and you get points towards your championship and then ya know you get bragging rights. Going yeah, I got a champion dog,” dog owner Rhapsody Rhodes said.

She also said this show is different than others she has done because it is outdoors.

This was the 114th and 115th annual AKC show.