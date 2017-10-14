North Carolina Shell Show features largest collection of shells in the state

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2017 North Carolina Shell Show at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is a hit with shell collectors and shell lovers alike.

The state’s annual gathering of collectors, exhibitors, and enthusiasts has been going on for over 40 years, and attracts people from as far as New Jersey and Florida.

The event showcases shells in more than 20 categories, including some extremely rare and beautiful items.

Dealers are also on-site selling shells and shell-related items, and attendees have the opportunity to receive a free shell as a gift.

Shell Show Chair John Timmerman says his favorite part about the event is connecting with other shell enthusiasts who share his passion for these amazing works of nature.

“Some people don’t get bit by the bug until they’re in their retirement years, others are born with it and just pursue it their whole life, but however you start it and however you approach it, there’s no wrong way.”

The event continues Sunday at the Cape Fear Museum from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.