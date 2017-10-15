Church builds 5,000 square foot City of Bethlehem for Christmas event

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One church in Brunswick County is building a 5,000 square foot Bethlehem for a community Christmas event.

“It’s just a real message of the Christmas story,” contractor Tony Micucci said.

Beach Assembly of God in Ocean Isle is preparing for their fifth live Christmas production.

“It is a tremendous opportunity and honor to get to give this gift to our community as a Christmas gift. That’s how we look at it and for me personally to be able to bring the story of Christ alive,” Creative Arts Pastor Carmen Chase said.

With over 150 members of the church in the cast and crew, they put on an interactive nativity.

“When everybody comes together we just appreciate each other more because we get to see your natural gifts in action but working towards something that is a gift to our community,” Chase said.

This is an experience many travel all over to come see. The creative arts pastor said more than 6,000 people come each year that they do this special show.

“When we tell the story it is to bring people in and realize this is something that really happened. These are real people that really had this experience,” Chase said.

A lot of work goes into making this event possible.

The church and volunteers help construct a 5,000 square foot Bethlehem to make the experience such a unique one.

“It’s just very exciting. I think this is going to be the year to top all years,”Micucci said.

Chase said as far as she knows they are the only church that does something like this on the South East Coast.

The shows are for two weekends starting November 24th through 26th and December 1st through 3rd.

It is free, but you do have to make reservations.