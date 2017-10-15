Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)  — Highway Patrol along and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in New Hanover County.

The call for first responders came in a little before 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a person hit in Monkey Junction, along South College Road where it turns into Carolina Beach Road.

Highway Patrol tells WWAY the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

We are waiting to hear more from investigators on who may be at fault in this deadly crash.

