Man who left bomb at N Carolina airport freed days earlier

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man charged with stashing a jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport was freed just eight days before the attempted attack after serving a short prison stint for an earlier crime. Michael Christopher Estes is accused of leaving a homemade bomb near a terminal at Asheville’s airport on Oct. 6.

The state prison system’s online database shows the 46-year-old spent just seven days behind bars in September. The Citizen-Times of Asheville reports that records show he attacked a Swain County man with a hatchet and knife earlier this year.

It’s unclear why Estes would have been released so soon after being sentenced to between 10 and 21 months.

The newspaper reports state prison officials did not respond to messages requesting clarification.

