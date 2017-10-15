Wilmington Wedding Expo helps many brides

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many future brides who need help planning for their big day went to the Wilmington wedding expo earlier this afternoon.

WWAY and Camille’s of Wilmington hosted the expo for free at Ironclad Brewery.

It was filled with vendors showing of their services like catering, flowers, venues and more.

There were also giveaways and raffles for those who attended.

One future bride said having events like this are very helpful to those planning weddings.

“I’ve been engaged for about six months so now it’s like, OK, I wanted to start planning obviously. Seeing all the different types of photographers and stuff, I don’t know a lot of people, so it’s good to meet people and kind of talk to them face to face. And then to see pictures and stuff like that I just cant believe it’s less than a year now,” future bride Melody Harrell said.

This was a great way for future brides to get a better idea of what they want for their big day.