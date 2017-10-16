Clarkton woman arrested for selling stolen property

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James A. McVicker said 43-year-old Angelina Tanya Wells of Clarkton was arrested for selling stolen property to an Elizabethtown pawn shop.

Wells was arrested last week after deputies say she sold a chain saw that was stolen on September 18 from a home in the 700 block of Ruskin Road, near Elizabethtown.

Wells then carried the stolen chainsaw into Pawn South in Elizabethtown and sold it. She knew or had reason to know at the time the property was stolen.

Wells was charged with Obtaining Property By False Pretense. Her bond was set at $1,500 secured.

Deputies have two other suspects in this case and expect to make additional arrests in the near future.

In addition to the chain saw, a 55 inch flat screen television was also stolen.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.’