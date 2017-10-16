Diamond Hawks announce 2018 Schedule

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – The UNCW baseball program has announced its schedule for the 2018 season, one that includes 35 home games and a series in Tempe, Ariz., against Arizona State.

“We were able to again find quality opponents who will test us throughout the season,” said UNCW Head Coach Mark Scalf . “We’re a younger team in some aspects this season, but also mature in others.”

The Seahawks open the season hosting Eastern Kentucky, Butler and Lehigh in the annual Hughes Bros. Challenge, Feb. 16-19. Other home non-conference series include Appalachian State (Feb. 23-25), Princeton (Mar. 2-4), Ohio State (Mar. 13-14), Quinnipiac (Mar. 16-18) and Wofford (Apr. 6-8).

UNCW ventures to Tempe, Ariz., for its first series against Arizona State on Mar. 9-11. The Seahawks previously visited Arizona in 2002, when they played the University of Arizona.

In Colonial Athletic Association action, UNCW opens its conference slate hosting Hofstra Mar. 23-25 before hitting the road for its next conference series at William & Mary (Mar. 30-Apr. 1). The Seahawks visit defending conference champion Delaware on Apr. 13-15, and will also visit James Madison (May 4-6) and Northeastern (May 11-13).

CAA home series include Towson (Apr. 20-22), Elon (Apr. 27-29) and the College of Charleston on the final week of the season (May 17-19).

The Seahawks will face strong non-conference midweek tests with home-and-home series against North Carolina, NC State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Campbell.

The CAA Championship tournament moves to Harrisonburg, Va., where it will begin a two-year run being hosted by James Madison.