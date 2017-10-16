Dozens attend Southport Candidates Forum

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear is sponsoring a series of candidate forums for certain Brunswick County Municipal Elections before the election on November 7.

Dozens of people came out to Monday night’s forum in Southport that was moderated by WWAY’s Randy Aldridge.

The candidates at the forum are running for Southport Mayor, Alderman Ward 1, and Alderman Ward 2.

The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear will also be hosting the Oak Island Municipal Election Candidate Forum Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. at Oak Island Town Hall.