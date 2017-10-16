Dozens attend Southport Candidates Forum

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear is sponsoring a series of candidate forums for certain Brunswick County Municipal Elections before the election on November 7.

Dozens of people came out to Monday night’s forum in Southport that was moderated by WWAY’s Randy Aldridge.

The candidates at the forum are running for Southport Mayor, Alderman Ward 1, and Alderman Ward 2.

The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear will also be hosting the Oak Island Municipal Election Candidate Forum Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. at Oak Island Town Hall.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Partisan gerrymandering arguments in N Carolina map on trial
Read More»
Cuba Sonic Attacks
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Star Wars’ fantasy? Cubans doubt US sonic attacks claims
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments