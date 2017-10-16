Fans show excitement for season at UNCW Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new era of UNCW Basketball is getting ready to take flight.

Today that start was marked by the Annual UNCW Basketball Tip-Off luncheon. This upcoming basketball season is a very unique one at UNCW. Two new faces in C.B. McGrath and Karen Barefoot with new mindsets and new expectations.

“Everyday we’re going to get after it and we’re going to get better,” Coach Barefoot said. “As we go, we’ll be the team in March that no one wants to play. I’m excited, I know he’s excited. We’re excited about this crowd and the passion that they’re bringing. It means hoops season is here.”

That crowd packed B-Dubs to see the new era at the Dub take flight for the 8th Annual UNCW Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon. No games have been played, less than a dozen practices have completed, but Seahawk Nation is already excited for the year to begin.

“You name the place, location and time and there’s going to be support,” Coach McGrath said. “I think it’s great for me, my staff and our program. Everybody feels the excitement and feels like people are excited about what we’re trying to do.”

You can tell that these fans are indeed excited about the year. Today they got the unique opportunity to be able to meet and speak with the two coaches they hope will take UNCW to new heights. The coaches say they love the opportunity to meet the fans and the fans feel the same way.

“Well I tell ya, their enthusiasm is great,” UNCW fan Carol Pearson said. “I am so tickled to see such ambition and readiness to win. It may start off a little slow, but it will end up with a bang.”

One month from today, everyone will finally have had the chance to see these two coaches coach a UNCW basketball game. With new faces, mindsets and expectations, challenges are sure to follow. But if the fans and team can fly together. great things can be achieved.

“We’re committed and we’re right there with them,” Coach Barefoot said. “We’re one big family at UNCW.”

The men’s team open their season November 11 at home while the women’s team has an exhibition game on October 29. Both games are at UNCW.