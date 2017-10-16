Footprints lead Bladen County deputies to stolen property

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are accused of breaking into a storage building and then stashing the items in the nearby woods.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 4000 block of US 701 near Elizabethtown on September 27.

Sheriff James McVicker says a homeowner reported someone broke into his storage building and stole several items, included power tools, an air compressor, battery charger, leaf blower, floor jack, weed eater, and gas cans.

“The initial deputy of the scene checked the immediate area and located footprints leading away from the building and going down a road behind the property,” said McVicker. “After following these footprints he located all the stolen property hidden in the woods.”

McVicker said the deputy saw a car drive down the dead end road, turn around and start back out. He stopped the car and after investigating, linked them to the crime.

Joshua Brian Evans, 37, and Mathue Hannaniah Johnson, 23, are each charged with the following.

Felonious breaking and entering

Felonious larceny

Felonious possession of stolen goods

“Deputy George Willoughby did an excellent initial investigation in this case and it was his diligence which lead to these arrests and the recovery of all the stolen property,” said McVicker. “We believe the two had broken into the storage building earlier in the morning and stashed the stolen property in the woods. They later found someone to return with them to retrieve the property.”

They are in jail under a $25,000 bond.

